Predeceased by husband Donald of 63 years, in July 2018; daughter Barbara 2010, and brother Hector.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. Cochran.
An avid sportswoman whose trophy case speaks of her many contributions to the bowling community over 30+ years in Victoria and Salmon Arm. As a player, league secretary, and coach she made a positive difference in many lives both on and off the alley. In 1977 she earned her master bowlers designation and began coaching youth bowling. In 1978 she entered the ranks of the 400 club, bowling a nearly perfect 448, an honour shared by few.
Mary will be missed by those she leaves behind: Sister Irene, son James (Shelley), along with 6 grand children; Jolene, Carson, Gordon, Anna, Rebekah, Jonathan, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019