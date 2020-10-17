Mary Lawrie passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, at 91 years, May 9, 2020. Feeling faint, Mom lay down on the sofa and left us exactly the way she planned to go, no fuss, no muss.
Mom was born and raised in Port Alberni, B.C. She moved to Vancouver, at 19 years, to follow her dream of becoming a nurse at the St. Paul's Nursing Program. She never waivered from her chosen profession, working in hospitals and medical offices in Vancouver, Quesnel, and Victoria until she retired. Although she was described by friends and family as a kind, compassionate, and lovely lady, her daughter Dawn (Paul Dreyer) and son, Brent also knew her to be feisty with a stealth sense of humour. Diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 84 she beat it with her usual no nonsense attitude.
During her retirement she continued to live independently, in the family home, and pursue her love of gardening, curling, lawn bowling and bridge. At 88 years, she made the decision to move into Berwick House. She often said that she wished she had made the decision sooner because "who wouldn't love having three great meals a day you didn't have to cook yourself". Mom immersed herself in all the social events, notably bingo, Mexican train, and mah-jong.
Her grandchildren, Brandon (Jennifer) and Brittany Dreyer, and Dirk and Marshall Lawrie, all reminisced about Mom's peach jam (it was and will always be, the best), butter tarts, helping in her garden while she supervised, and how their fathers, Paul and Brent, would fight over the last of the Christmas pudding hard sauce. Great grandchildren, Grayson and Weston Dreyer will miss the Berwick Christmas, Easter, and Halloween events, especially the cookies.
Mom had an innate sense of fairness, making sure everyone got their share (except the hard sauce) and was quick to give advice; if you cut first the other chooses, kill them with kindness, and refer to a fart as a "fluff" because it was less rude, are just a few that we remember.
Mom loved Highland Terriers, otters and owls. In her memory, please donate to MARS Wildlife Rescue, https://marswildliferescue.com
. A service and tea will be planned, at her church, Cadboro Bay United, once all COVID restrictions are lifted.