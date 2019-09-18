Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Agnes Baughn. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

BAUGHN, Mary Agnes 1923 - 2019 Passed away peacefully into the hands of her Lord on September 16, 2019. Born in High River, Alberta in 1923, Mary and her family were homesteaders and pioneers throughout her childhood. A woman of integrity and strong Christian principles, Mary's independence produced educational achievements from University of Alberta and Columbia University, New York leading to a career in Home Economics at White Rock and Mount Douglas High in Victoria. Hair stylist, master sewer, devoted archivist at the Queen Alexandra Foundation, Mary will be deeply missed by her nephew Earl (Dawn), Alberta, great nieces and great nephews Penny (Bevar), Gordon (Tina), Greg, Liz, Quintin (Brooke), Rachelle (Ed) and dear friends Carol, Ross, Merlie, Joy, Sue, Ron, Pauline, Peter and Deborah. A Celebration of Life will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 20 at First Memorial Funeral Services (4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria). Private interment to follow in a family plot at Royal Oak Burial Park. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Mary's memory. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019

