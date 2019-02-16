Mary Ann Rush

RUSH, Mary Ann Of Newton Abbot, England, passed away on January 28, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Beloved wife of her late husband, David. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church, 9420 163 Street NW, Edmonton, Alberta. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alberta Heart & Stroke Foundation. To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com. Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel (780) 422-2222
