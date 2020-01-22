SNELGROVE, Mary Anne E. (Wilkinson) Born, April 14, 1922 in Hampton NB. Died, peacefully on December 23rd 2019 at age 97. She was the loving wife of William Henry Snelgrove for 53 years (deceased in 2003). Survived by son, Bob Snelgrove (Judy) Brockville ON, daughter Wendy Snelgrove, Victoria BC, and beloved grandchildren; John, Jill, and Peter Snelgrove. Sorely missed by older sister Ruth Wilkinson, Montreal and nieces Linda Ann Wilkinson, AU and Hilary Randall Grace, Toronto. Predeceased by brother William Cameron Wilkinson and sister Jean Randall. Anne was a prolific artist and was honoured as a lifetime member of the FCA since its inception. Throughout her life she produced artwork in multiple mediums. For many decades her original Christmas cards were the annual highlight of the season. Many of her watercolor paintings are in private collections across Canada. Anne is also remembered for her generosity of spirit, keen mind and delightful smile. Heartfelt thanks go out to Wendy and the wonderful doctors and caregivers who helped Anne over the years. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday January 25th 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Victoria Golf Club. A service will also be held on Sunday January 26th at 1:00 pm at St. Michael and All Angel's Anglican Church in Saanich.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020