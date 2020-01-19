Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Bell Riddle. View Sign Obituary

RIDDLE, Mary Bell (nee Grimes) August 2, 1917 - January 7, 2020 On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Mary (Maisie) Riddle of Victoria, BC passed peacefully to the light at the age of 102 Mary was preceded in death by her father, Robert, mother, Janet, three sisters, Elizabeth (Betty), Janet, Margaret (Peggy), husband, Miles, her three children, Janet, John, Mark (Donna) and grandson-in-law, Rick. Mary is survived by Paul, father of daughter Janet's children and Tony, step-parent to Tori and Tami, and Leslie, mother of son John's children Chris, Stacey, and Ryan, her five loving grandchildren; Tori McKay, Tami Mulder, Christopher (Nicole) Riddle, Stacey Riddle, Ryan (Sonja) Riddle, four cherished great-grandchildren, Joanna (Nate) McKay, Johnny (Jamie) Mulder, Zachary Riddle, Treydon Baker, several nieces and nephews, and with special mention, her most beloved and devoted niece Jan Laidlaw. Maisie was a remarkable woman and a true blessing to her family and many dear friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Peter's Anglican Church, 3939 St Peter's Rd., at 2:00 pm. Reception to follow in the Church Hall. Donations in Maisie's memory can be made to Abbeyfield House, St Peters, 1133 Reynolds Rd., Victoria.





