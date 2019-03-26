Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Brigid Loughran. View Sign

LOUGHRAN, Mary Brigid (nee Kelly) December 3, 1938 - March 14, 2019 It is with great sadness and broken hearts that the family of Mary Loughran announce her death on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Mary passed away peacefully, surrounded by her adoring family, following a brief and sudden illness. Born in 1938 in Newry, Northern Ireland, Mary's love for Ireland was second only to her love and devotion for her family. Her care and consideration for all her family, both near and far, knew no limits or bounds. Her pure heart and beautiful inner light was extended freely to all she encountered on every path she walked. Mary will be remembered and forever mourned by her husband of fifty-seven years Kevin Joseph, daughter Mary Frances, sons Anthony Denis (Karen) and Kevin Gerard, granddaughters Amara, Sylvie, Keira, and grandson Aedan, her three cherished sisters Teresa, Rita and Frances, and by many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends in Canada, Ireland and England. Mary loved music, laughter and dancing, but never more than when sharing these with her family, who were so precious to her. Mom always had a song in her heart and a tune on her lips. Her beautiful voice ever so soothing to us, from her wise and guiding words to her gentling songs. To hear her call your name was song itself to our ears. Our guiding hand - our brightest light - has now gone home. A funeral mass in celebration of Mary's life will take place at St. Patrick's Parish Church at 12:10 pm, Friday, March 29. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family through First Memorial Funeral Services at :





