CLARK, Mary CLARK, Allan It is with profound sadness we announce that our parents, Allan and Mary Clark passed away peacefully, surrounded by love. Married for 68 years, they will be missed by their daughters, Amanda ( Terry) Alison ( Joe) Grandchildren Stewart, Nick, Brooklyn, TJ and Liam. Friends are welcome to join the family for a celebration of their life together which will be held November 16th 11am-1:00pm at the Chief and Petty Officers Mess. A special thanks to Dr Marsh, Carrie and the staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital extended care for their kindness and care.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019