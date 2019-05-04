Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Molly) CLOZZA. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

CLOZZA, Mary (Molly) Molly passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 94. She will be forever remembered by her sisters, Isobel Lucas of Oakville, ON and Betty Mackenzie of Maple Ridge, BC; her brother, Hugh Mackenzie of Victoria, BC; her sons, Brian Clozza (Debra) and Grant Clozza (Susan), her daughter Leanne Mullin, and her children's father, Emilio Clozza, all of Vancouver Island; her grandsons, Ryan Clozza (Lauren) and Garrett Clozza; granddaughters, Sara Allan (Thomas), Rachel Nelson (Josh) and Carla Kesteloo (Gloria); and great-grandchildren: Kai, Anna, Chloe, Brielle, Ava and Felix. She is now reunited with her parents, Hugh and Mary Jane (Grant) Mackenzie, her partner Ronald Collis, and her brother Donald Mackenzie. Molly was born in Prince Rupert and grew up at the Dominion Marine Station at Casey Cove on Digby Island. Immediately following high school graduation, she enrolled in the RCAF (Women's Division) where she served in an administrative role during WWII. Following her discharge she was employed by Kelly Douglas in Vancouver, before moving to Ocean Falls to work for Crown Zellerbach. In Ocean Falls she met and married Emilio and where they raised their three children. During this time she drove for the family's taxi business. After leaving Ocean Falls, she worked for Indian Affairs and the Credit Union in Duncan, and at BC Forest Products in Crofton. Molly was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion. She also had a love of animals, especially dogs, and never missed an opportunity to stop and pat a dog she passed on the street. At Molly's request there will be no formal service. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Molly's memory may be made to the Greater Victoria Eldercare Foundation or a charity of your choosing. Molly's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Oak Bay Lodge, in particular 2nd Dogwood, who provided compassionate care over the past 5 years. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at







