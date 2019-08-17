MARKOWSKY, Mary Doris (Dube) Doris, who passed away in her 97th year was raised in Glaslyn, Saskatchewan. She met her husband, Bill Markowsky, in 1945 in Prince, Saskatchewan. Bill and Doris taught in many schools in Saskatchewan (Springwater, Winton, Crystal Springs, Asquith, Plunkett, Gronlid, Laura, Rosthern, Kinley, Nokomis, Uranium City, Kerrobert). From 1962-66 Bill taught in Nigeria and Trinidad, with CIDA (Canadian International Development Agency). Returning to Saskatchewan, Doris attended university, receiving her Med in 1968. She worked for the Saskatoon Separate Schools for 11 years as an Educational Psychologist, and was involved with the education of exceptional children at local, provincial and national levels. Doris worked for several years as an educational consultant in Saskatchewan and Haida Gwaii. Doris's adventurous, youthful spirit earned her the nickname "SuperGran". She is fondly remembered by brother, Bill Dube, children Don (Sandy) and Jeannie (Calvin), grandchildren Michael (Amy), Lorie (Nick), Erica (Rohan) and Alana (Sumit), and great-grandchildren Cora, Shay and Edie. Doris's large circle of family and friends will always be inspired by her tenacity, energy, and edgy wit. A Memorial Service and Tea will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at Centennial United Church, 612 David Street, Victoria, B.C.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019