Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Doris Markowsky. View Sign Obituary

MARKOWSKY, Mary Doris (Dube) Doris, who passed away in her 97th year was raised in Glaslyn, Saskatchewan. She met her husband, Bill Markowsky, in 1945 in Prince, Saskatchewan. Bill and Doris taught in many schools in Saskatchewan (Springwater, Winton, Crystal Springs, Asquith, Plunkett, Gronlid, Laura, Rosthern, Kinley, Nokomis, Uranium City, Kerrobert). From 1962-66 Bill taught in Nigeria and Trinidad, with CIDA (Canadian International Development Agency). Returning to Saskatchewan, Doris attended university, receiving her Med in 1968. She worked for the Saskatoon Separate Schools for 11 years as an Educational Psychologist, and was involved with the education of exceptional children at local, provincial and national levels. Doris worked for several years as an educational consultant in Saskatchewan and Haida Gwaii. Doris's adventurous, youthful spirit earned her the nickname "SuperGran". She is fondly remembered by brother, Bill Dube, children Don (Sandy) and Jeannie (Calvin), grandchildren Michael (Amy), Lorie (Nick), Erica (Rohan) and Alana (Sumit), and great-grandchildren Cora, Shay and Edie. Doris's large circle of family and friends will always be inspired by her tenacity, energy, and edgy wit. A Memorial Service and Tea will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at Centennial United Church, 612 David Street, Victoria, B.C.





MARKOWSKY, Mary Doris (Dube) Doris, who passed away in her 97th year was raised in Glaslyn, Saskatchewan. She met her husband, Bill Markowsky, in 1945 in Prince, Saskatchewan. Bill and Doris taught in many schools in Saskatchewan (Springwater, Winton, Crystal Springs, Asquith, Plunkett, Gronlid, Laura, Rosthern, Kinley, Nokomis, Uranium City, Kerrobert). From 1962-66 Bill taught in Nigeria and Trinidad, with CIDA (Canadian International Development Agency). Returning to Saskatchewan, Doris attended university, receiving her Med in 1968. She worked for the Saskatoon Separate Schools for 11 years as an Educational Psychologist, and was involved with the education of exceptional children at local, provincial and national levels. Doris worked for several years as an educational consultant in Saskatchewan and Haida Gwaii. Doris's adventurous, youthful spirit earned her the nickname "SuperGran". She is fondly remembered by brother, Bill Dube, children Don (Sandy) and Jeannie (Calvin), grandchildren Michael (Amy), Lorie (Nick), Erica (Rohan) and Alana (Sumit), and great-grandchildren Cora, Shay and Edie. Doris's large circle of family and friends will always be inspired by her tenacity, energy, and edgy wit. A Memorial Service and Tea will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at Centennial United Church, 612 David Street, Victoria, B.C. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close