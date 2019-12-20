Born October 1931, Wiltshire England. Died peacefully in her home, December 8, 2019 in Sidney BC. Mary trained as a doctor, graduating from London Medical School in 1955. She emigrated to Canada in 1958, working in Ottawa Civic Hospital and then in the Arctic. She worked as a General Practitioner and then in Public Health both in the Arctic and on Vancouver Island, where she moved in 1972. She retired in 1991. Mary enjoyed Guides and earned the Queen's Guide Award. She enjoyed many crafts (sewing, quilting, spinning and weaving). Mary had many opportunities to travel the world throughout her lifetime. She was involved with Beacon Community Services and the Saanich Fair. She was predeceased by her parents Percy and Florence Habgood, her brother Thomas Habgood (Thelma) and sister Patricia Yelland. She is survived by her brother Peter Habgood, her nieces Gillian Yelland-DeMooy (Pieter), Roslyn Yelland (Bruce), Susan Perry (Steve), Elizabeth Humpert (Dave) and nephews William Yelland (Sharon) and John Habgood (Nikki), as well as many great nephews and nieces. Many thanks to the staff of The Peninsula at Norgarden where Mary lived for almost three years. A memorial service (celebration of life) will be held Saturday February 1st, 2020 at 2 pm at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com.
Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019