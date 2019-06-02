Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Neifer. View Sign Obituary

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Mary (Mickey) Neifer (nee Marty); our loving & devoted mother, friend to all whose lives she touched.



She is the beloved mother of Debra, Greg, Mark, Lynn, Lori (Pete), Shane, and Emile (Mike). Predeceased by her son Mark, husbands Al Hoover & Bob Neifer, as well as her dear sisters Tootes & Happy.



Mickey was lovingly cared for at home up until the last week of her life. She left us peacefully in her 87th year surrounded by her children, loved ones, and the outstanding staff at Victoria Hospice.



Mickey lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, baker, & healthcare worker. The stories she shared of her life were endless & captivating. A real spitfire, full of life, wit, & a great sense of humour. She independently challenged life's struggles with immense courage & strength, always putting her children first. All who met Mickey became family, and were always welcome in her beautiful home on Amphion St for a glass of red wine or a slice of homemade apple pie (award winning!). In her later years she developed a passion for poker & with that gained many friends.



Above all, she loved her family, & they love her endlessly. She will be dearly missed & forever in our hearts. Her recipes & legacy will live on through her children, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, & many family friends.



Ceremony details to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victoria Hospice.

