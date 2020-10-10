Mary Elizabeth Nelson Richardson Waywell passed to the other side on September 25, 2020, just shy of her 105th birthday.



Born October 18, 1915 in Cutknife, Saskatchewan, she was the first of four daughters for George and Nan Nelson. Her father, a psychiatrist, was the Clinical Director at the North Battleford Mental Hospital, giving Mary and her sisters a unique upbringing on the hospital grounds. Mary was in Grade 11 when her mother died unexpectedly; she left school to run the family home and care for her younger sisters.



Though Mary did not complete formal schooling, she was a voracious reader and had a strong fondness for people and travel, making her a very well-educated woman.



Mary met Roi Richardson at a local fair when she kept returning to the ride he was operating. They were married and moved to Saskatoon. Roi was in the army and when he transferred to Truro, Nova Scotia, Mary joined him. When he went to war, she returned to Saskatoon, then moved to Weyburn where her father lived. She, her sister Kate and their young children set up house together.



After the war she returned to Saskatoon, where George and Nan were born, and she and Roi built their dream home. Sadly, Roi died of cancer in 1960. Mary took a job at Birks to help support the family. She later moved to Regina, then Victoria where she spent the next 50 plus years.



Guests were always welcome in Mary's home where they were often treated to her superb pastries, oatmeal cookies, and shortbread made from her mother's original Scottish recipe.



At 80, Mary married Charles Waywell and they bought a house large enough to accommodate their extended families frequent visits.



She remains strong in the hearts of: Scott; Jane (Nick); Janeva, Molly, Nenagh, Angus. Andrea (Oliver); Sarah, Cristian. Chris (Tara); Raen, Stevie.



George (Jenny); Alex (Jess); Taya, Audrey, Koen, Nella. Liz (Jeff); Alvee, Vireya. Christy, Shaw.



Nan; Sara (Shane); Liddel, Kyra. Luke (Martina).



Deirdre (Ted); Claire (Dennis), Maggie, Nicola.



Elizabeth (Jim); Jennifer (Mario); Elizabeth, Daniel. Laura (Dan); Xavier, Tabitha, Beatrix. Beth (Chris). Joshua, Victoria. David (Amy).



Jennifer; Thomas (Maud), Megan.



Mary (John); Jessica (Andy); Everleigh, Jones. Jeffrey, Rachel.



Mary was predeceased by her sisters Kate, Margaret and Betty, husbands Roi and Charles, daughters-in-law Janice and Nancy, and son-in-law John.



There will be no funeral due to Covid 19.



