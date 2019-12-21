Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen PURDY. View Sign Obituary

Born to Ernie and Edna WORTH on August 29, 1958, Mary was the fourth of six children in the Worth clan. Like all the Worth kids, she grew up in a large, happy, energetic family. A self-starter, Mary left home and went right to work after high school. Mary made friends wherever she went and endeared herself to many with her laugh, trademark smile and her natural affinity for people. She may be best remembered from her years of serving and bartending at local Victoria establishments, including the Tally-Ho, Sherwood and the Toad in the Hole, where her regular customers would be greeted by name and always received a warm welcome. Many of her customers became her friends.



Undoubtedly her best friend proved to be her late sister Kathy Abbott. Having struck a bond that would last a lifetime, these two Worth sisters would carve a path of high spirited mayhem wherever they went. Trips to Mexico, California, cruises, and countless road trips would all be punctuated with cackling laughter and long hugs. They were a force to be reckoned with. Family gatherings were over the top with those two!



In 1995, Mary found a great love with Bert Vandergugten and had many good years together until his passing on October 3.



Mary’s health had been a challenge for her and she declined rapidly after Bert’s death, passing away surrounded by family on December 13, 2019. We are so grateful for the excellent care she received from the dedicated staff at VGH 4 south.



We take comfort knowing Mary is reunited with her husband Bert and the many family members who went before her. The extended Worth family will miss her dearly.



Mary requested no service, though she did ask that Mimosas be the drink of choice when celebrating her life!

