PYRCH, Mary Ellen (nee Dickson) February 17, 1926 - August 13, 2019 Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019 in Victoria with family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Al, brothers George and Don, and sister Helen, she will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her daughter Jay, son-in-law Lloyd Crawford, granddaughters Danni Duncan and Jodie McFarlane and great-grandchildren, Jack and Eli Duncan and Ella and Phoebe McFarlane. Born in Innisfree, Alberta, February 17th, 1926, where she enjoyed her childhood, Mary Ellen then moved to Edmonton for high school, and later attended the University of Alberta where she met her husband Al. In 1948, following graduation, they were married and soon after had their daughter Jay. In the 60's, Mary Ellen returned to university and earned her Master's in Library Science and then began her career as a Librarian at the Cameron Library at U of A. In 1981, Mary Ellen and Al relocated to Victoria, BC. Mary Ellen and Al were both devoted and active patrons of the arts their entire lives. Mary Ellen will be remembered as much for her sophistication and elegance as for her quick wit, kind heart, generosity, and her unwavering dedication to family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019