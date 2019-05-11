Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Smith. View Sign Obituary

, Mary Ellen With great sadness we announce the passing of Mary Ellen Smith, on April 11, 2019, at the age of 80. Mary was born in Winnipeg, on March 7, 1939, to parents Bill and Janey Crowe and an older brother, Don. In the late 1950's, Mary was married and moved to Victoria where she started a family of 3 children; Donna, David and Ian. In 1973, the family moved to Duncan where they lived on a farm. Loving the outdoors, she could always be found in her garden, collecting firewood or in the local mountains with her boyfriend John. Mary enjoyed living in Duncan until she entered retirement and sold her most beloved farm, in 2007, to move to Crofton. Mary was an active member in both the Duncan and Crofton Community including; The Eagles, Red Hatters, AA and, the Crofton Seniors Centre. She is survived by her brother Don Crowe (Janey); her children, Donna Christie (Stephen), David (Iris) and Ian (Jeanne); 7 wonderful grandchildren; 4 beautiful great-grandchildren. Mary will be missed deeply, however, she will live on in our hearts. A Service and Tea will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 2pm, in the Crofton United Church located at 246 Ingram St. Duncan, BC.





