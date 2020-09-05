WOOD, Mary Esther Sunday, August 30, 2020 our beloved Mary Esther Wood (Lundstrom) passed away at the remarkable age of 98 in Victoria. Mary was born to Swedish immigrants in Smithers, BC on December 11, 1921, the second child of Oscar and Esther Lundstrom. She grew to be a loving, kind, warm-hearted, sweet, forgiving and strong willed woman (who else who could have 1/2 a chocolate bar every day at lunch, and resist the rest!?!). In 1956 Mary married Ted, a man from the big city and they settled down to raise their family in Smithers. Our family home was always a favorite place for friends to come and play, not only because Mom's cookie jar was always full, but also because she created a warm and welcoming environment for all. Mom's sisters and their families were incredibly important to her and every Sunday brought together family for dinners, picnics and drives to the scenic farmland near where she was raised. In 1973 the lure of Victoria brought them back to Ted's home town and she extended her generous spirit by volunteering for many years at the GR Pearke's Centre for Children, which she found incredibly gratifying, and at the Royal Victoria Museum gift shop. Mary was an amazing grandmother who played an important role in the growth of each of her 3 grandkids, sharing with them her love of cookie baking, walks to the duck pond, her love of animals and so much more! Mary will be missed by her husband Ted, her children Diana (Erv) and Brian (Yavette), her three grandchildren Lauren, Adam & Logan, her sister Mabel and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sisters Florence and Betty and her baby brother Clarence. Many thanks are extended by the family to the staff at the Luther Court long-term care home for their kind care of Mary in her final years. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Alzheimer's Society of BC (www.alzheimerbc.ca
).