Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

MILNE, Mary Eva (nee Nagy) Born April 28, 1929 in Horizon, Sask. passed peacefully on October 18, 2019 in the Victoria General Hospital. Mary was pre-deceased by her husband John and her sisters Betty and Louise, and infant brothers John and George. She is survived by her sister Thelma and sons Stephen (Carla), Robert (Beverly) and David (Christine) and six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mary left Horizon for Victoria by train in 1946, when she was 17 years old, accompanied by her younger sister Betty and cousin Ann. She met her future husband John there on a blind date in 1948. It turns out she found a man in a military uniform who rode a motorcycle to be an irresistible combination and they married soon after. Mary will be missed by her family and friends and remembered with love and fondness for her flower and vegetable gardens and her amazing baking, as well as her many acts of kindness and compassion and community involvement. Mary will be interned at the Royal Oak burial grounds and will once again be together with her parents Stephen and Eva, sister Betty and husband John. A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at McCall Gardens Funeral Home, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC from 10:00 - 11:00 am to be followed by interment at 11:30 am and a Celebration of Life at 12:30 pm at McCall's. Condolences may be offered to the family at







