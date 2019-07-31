GREENHOUGH, Mary (b. March 28, 1923, d. July 29, 2019) Beloved mother and grandmother, sister and wife. Predeceased by husband Harry, and daughter . Mum was an avid quilter and gardener. These last years she has had a quieter life, punctuated with visits and Scrabble games. Over the years Mum was steadfast in her devotion to her family. Every year she made her famous flaming Christmas carrot pudding. She delighted in blackberry season and preparing fresh salmon dinners with her home-grown peas. Mary is survived by Lynn (Aaron), David (Theresa), Anne (David) and Ted (Michelle), and grandchildren Ben, Kevin and Stephanie and her beloved great-grandson Jacob. In Mum's memory, please think about making a family favourite recipe - every year. Graveside service will be led by Reverend Karen Fast, Thursday, August 1st at 2 pm, at Hatley Memorial Gardens. Tea to follow burial at home of Lynn and Aaron.





