Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Isabel Priscilla Stanbury. View Sign Service Information Kearney Funeral Services Ltd. 450 West 2nd Avenue Vancouver , BC V5Y 1E2 (604)-736-0268 Obituary

STANBURY, Mary Isabel Priscilla Mary Isabel Priscilla Stanbury, passed away on September 11, 2019 in Vancouver, BC at the age of 74. Priscilla is survived by her loving son Roland, daughter-in-law Veerle Haegebaert, grandson Arvid, brother Robert Spankie and sister Caroline Knight. Priscilla was born on June 2nd, 1945 in Woking (UK). She dedicated her life to teaching and taught for many years in both Canada and the UK. Priscilla taught for many years at Capilano University where she taught Adult Special Education. Priscilla was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Scleroderma, in 1990. Her kidneys failed a year later. Following nine months of dialysis, she received a kidney transplant that functioned well for over twenty-two years. In 2016, Priscilla wrote an inspiring account of her struggles and experiences living with kidney failure entitled "Warrior and Heroes of a Different Kind: Battling Kidney Failure". Despite her health issues, Priscilla was a tireless advocate for others facing renal disease. In her book, Priscilla wrote: "Not everyone has the same experiences, each person tells a unique story. But there is a commonality in all these stories: endurance." Priscilla lived her life fully and was loved dearly by family, friends, and fellow patients at the renal unit. She will always be remembered as the ultimate warrior and a hero to all who knew her. At Priscilla's request, a private family gathering will take place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the Scleroderma Association of BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at







STANBURY, Mary Isabel Priscilla Mary Isabel Priscilla Stanbury, passed away on September 11, 2019 in Vancouver, BC at the age of 74. Priscilla is survived by her loving son Roland, daughter-in-law Veerle Haegebaert, grandson Arvid, brother Robert Spankie and sister Caroline Knight. Priscilla was born on June 2nd, 1945 in Woking (UK). She dedicated her life to teaching and taught for many years in both Canada and the UK. Priscilla taught for many years at Capilano University where she taught Adult Special Education. Priscilla was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Scleroderma, in 1990. Her kidneys failed a year later. Following nine months of dialysis, she received a kidney transplant that functioned well for over twenty-two years. In 2016, Priscilla wrote an inspiring account of her struggles and experiences living with kidney failure entitled "Warrior and Heroes of a Different Kind: Battling Kidney Failure". Despite her health issues, Priscilla was a tireless advocate for others facing renal disease. In her book, Priscilla wrote: "Not everyone has the same experiences, each person tells a unique story. But there is a commonality in all these stories: endurance." Priscilla lived her life fully and was loved dearly by family, friends, and fellow patients at the renal unit. She will always be remembered as the ultimate warrior and a hero to all who knew her. At Priscilla's request, a private family gathering will take place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the Scleroderma Association of BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.kearneyfs.com Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268 Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close