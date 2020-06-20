SHARKEY, Mary Joan Mary Joan was born on February 14, 1938 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. She passed away June 17, 2020 at home in Victoria after a brief illness. The time she had back at home was a gift and she left us peacefully, surrounded by close family. Mom can now join her beloved husband Bill who left us in 2011. She is survived by son Stuart, daughter Cindy Pacey (Brian), granddaughter Krysta and great-grandson Xav. Mary Joan is also survived by her brother Mike McMordie (Claire) and sister Kate Pollock (Allan) and many more relatives and friends. We are forever grateful for the compassionate care mom received at Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria Hospice Society and the wonderful private homecare she received. We will have a celebration of Mom's life at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.