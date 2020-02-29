Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Joyce Bruton. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

BRUTON, Mary Joyce It is with great sadness that we announce the passing on February 22, 2020 of Mary, our beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Clive and three children Jane, Rachael and Simon and grandchildren Saffron, Moss, Rosemary, Michael and Georgia. Mary was born in High Wycombe, England on October 12, 1938. Shortly after, her father moved the family to Perranporth, Cornwall to avoid the London bombing. She attended the local primary school and then the girl's Grammar School in Truro. Then she trained to be a nurse at the Royal Cornwall Infirmary in Truro. It was there Mary met her future husband, Dr. Clive Bruton and they were married in November 1959. She had her first child in Cornwall and then the family moved to Wellingborough, Northants, where her husband carried on general practice. There she had two more children. In 1975 the family emigrated to Saskatchewan. They were there for eight years and then moved to Osoyoos, B.C. where Clive continued to work until his retirement. Then the family moved to North Saanich. Mary was a most outgoing, bubbly and friendly person. She was always optimistic and loved people. She was a member of a book club and Probus. Her favourite pursuits were gardening, reading, riding horses, travelling and exercising her dogs. She was a lover of all animals and birds. The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at the Saanich Peninsula and Royal Jubilee Hospitals during her stay. A reception gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Farm Rescue: etransfer to







BRUTON, Mary Joyce It is with great sadness that we announce the passing on February 22, 2020 of Mary, our beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Clive and three children Jane, Rachael and Simon and grandchildren Saffron, Moss, Rosemary, Michael and Georgia. Mary was born in High Wycombe, England on October 12, 1938. Shortly after, her father moved the family to Perranporth, Cornwall to avoid the London bombing. She attended the local primary school and then the girl's Grammar School in Truro. Then she trained to be a nurse at the Royal Cornwall Infirmary in Truro. It was there Mary met her future husband, Dr. Clive Bruton and they were married in November 1959. She had her first child in Cornwall and then the family moved to Wellingborough, Northants, where her husband carried on general practice. There she had two more children. In 1975 the family emigrated to Saskatchewan. They were there for eight years and then moved to Osoyoos, B.C. where Clive continued to work until his retirement. Then the family moved to North Saanich. Mary was a most outgoing, bubbly and friendly person. She was always optimistic and loved people. She was a member of a book club and Probus. Her favourite pursuits were gardening, reading, riding horses, travelling and exercising her dogs. She was a lover of all animals and birds. The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at the Saanich Peninsula and Royal Jubilee Hospitals during her stay. A reception gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Farm Rescue: etransfer to [email protected] Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close