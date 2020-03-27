Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Stokes. View Sign Obituary

STOKES, Mary Louise (nee Griffin) January 25, 1932 to March 20, 2020 It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother at 88 years of age. Mom was the only child of William and Lilian Griffin. Mom is survived by her Son, Barry (Margaret), their children Scott (Leanne), daughters Elyse, Brynn; Sarah (Jim) Moffat, daughters Zoe, Hailey; and Brian (Andrea); Daughter Louise Beltgens, her children Jennifer (Rob) McAllister, sons Aidan, Grady; Michael (Melissa), daughter Blake, sons Finley, Levi; Daughter Susan Stokes, her children Craig Johnston, son Jesse; Patricia Johnston (Bruce), daughters Catherine, Hailey; and Daughter Tracy (John) Shelling. Mom was born in Chemainus and lived most of her life on Vancouver Island save for a period of time in Vancouver where she attended business school. Mom met her husband, William (Bill) Stokes (deceased) in Fanny Bay where her family owned the Fanny Bay Store in the late 1940's. Mom and Dad were married in Union Bay on January 17, 1953. They lived in various Island communities, the most recent being Coffin Point before Mom returned to Chemainus. After Dad passed in 1986, she met Jim Apperson of Cedar, who predeceased her in 2013. Mom was an avid gardener, loved knitting and sewing, cooking and baking, square dancing, camping, genealogy and travelling. Her later years saw reduced mobility and being confined to a wheelchair; she enjoyed music and drives around the community. Mom will be missed by all who knew her. Thank you to the staff at the Chemainus Health Care Centre for their care and support over the last couple of years. A service will be announced at a later date due to the Corona Virus. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favourite charity.





