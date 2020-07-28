STOFER, Mary Lynne (nee Fee) was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was predeceased by her parents Gibson & Gwen Fee. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Rob Stofer, two sons, Kelly (Nadine), Ryan (Annette), and grandchildren Kody, Jake, and Paisley. Born in Victoria, Mary graduated Mt. Douglas High School in 1963 and married Rob in 1967. Mary loved travel, their ocean view home, family dinners, and never missed a baseball or hockey game or any other event in which their sons or grandchildren were participating. She will be greatly missed by her family and never forgotten. At Mary’s request, there will be no memorial service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store