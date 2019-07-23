Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary M. BENNETT. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mary Margaret Bennett (nee Parkin). Surrounded by love and family she passed peacefully on July 20, 2019 at the age of 76. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Roy, their children John (Melody) and Nicky (Del) and her beloved grandchildren Rajan, Kamryn, Caden and Shaylee. We would like to thank everyone who reached out and sent your love and prayers during this difficult time. A service will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Church, 10030 Third St, Sidney, BC. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Mary's memory to Saanich Peninsula Palliative Care Program.

