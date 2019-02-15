Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Margaret Logan. View Sign

LOGAN, Mary Margaret June 9, 1930 - February 9, 2019 Our Mother, Mary passed away peacefully on the 9th of February in Victoria. We will remember Mom as a gracious and elegant woman of great charm, warmth and kindness. We will also remember her as a person with a real gift for friendship. Born in Montreal, Mom kept up lifelong correspondence with friends from her childhood and McGill University days. Later she added many friends from her trips and postings around the world with her husband, Archie, an officer in the Canadian army. Mary and Archie married in December 1955 and their mutual interest in travel and golf took them around the world on many enjoyable adventures. They moved from Lethbridge to settle in Victoria in 1990. Throughout her life, Mom was always welcoming and delighted to host or join a party. She had wide interests, enjoyed all the arts and her homes were graced with beautiful paintings. Music was a particular and enduring love. Mom was also an excellent golfer, a sport she introduced to her husband and family and which she enjoyed for most of her life including a time as a member of The Victoria Golf Club. Mom was very charitable and always helpful to her family, friends and to several good causes in Victoria. Mom will be lovingly remembered by her children, Malcolm (Stephanie) Logan, Fiona Logan (Gerald Bovin), Heather (Mike) Parry and Helen Logan; her grandchildren, Caitlin Karpetz, Lindsay (Melissa) Karpetz and Jon (Maria Gu) Karpetz, and her two lovely great-grandchildren, Malcolm and Eleanor Karpetz. Mom was predeceased in 1998 by our Dad, Archie Logan, her husband of 43 years. The family would like to thank the many people who touched Mom's life and cared for her over the past few years. A special thanks to Mom's companion Susan. A celebration of Mom's life will take place in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2 to 5pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019

