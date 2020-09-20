1/
NADIGER, Mary On August 21, 2020, at the age of 91, Mary Nadiger passed away joining the love of her life, Alvin Nadiger (1931-1967). They are both deeply missed and will never be forgotten. Mary leaves behind her son Kevin Nadiger (Tracie), daughter Edie Ponzie (Paul), 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Thank you to the Gorge Road Hospital staff for finding ways of making mom feel 'at home' this past year, a task 10,000 times more difficult during the pandemic. Memorial service date to be determined. www.dignity memorial.com



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
