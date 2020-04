NAIDU, Mary Born April 30th, 1924, Mary died of natural causes April 9th, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Phoebe and Lam Pai and several siblings. Mary had many friends all over the world, who kept in touch with her and loved her right up until the end. Her viewpoints and wit will be sorely missed. Many thanks to the dedicated staff at Mt. St. Mary, especially those in Cedar. At Mary's request, there will be no service.