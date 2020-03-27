Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Neal Simmons. View Sign Obituary

SIMMONS, Mary Neal April 30, 1920 - March 19, 2020 With great sadness, we would like to announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother Mary at Qualicum Manor. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Denis and survived by son Geoff (Kathy), daughter Margaret, 3 grandchildren Leah, David and Ian, and 4 great-grandchildren Harvey, Jack, William and Cole. Mary was born and raised in Victoria, BC and after several years serving with the RCAF during WWII, she married her husband Denis and settled in Vancouver to raise a family. After a career as a teacher in Richmond, they retired to Mayne Island and enjoyed 25 years of tranquil life there. Mary was an avid gardener and both of them were very involved with St. Mary Magdalene Church on the island. When life is again settled, she will be interred next to her husband in the churchyard on Mayne Island. The family wishes to acknowledge and send special thanks to all the staff at Qualicum Manor for their wonderful care and attention while mom was living there, and the special group of people at Sidney Senior Care.





