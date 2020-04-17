It is with great sadness that the Nemeth family announces the passing of Mary after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Mary passed peacefully in her own home surrounded by family.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Joe Nemeth Sr., her son, Joe Jr. (daughter in law Jacqueline), her daughter Anna (son in law Brad), her four grandchildren, Kohlton (wife Maggie), Julianna, Jade and Jessica. She is further survived by her great grand daughter Bailee.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Bernstein and the BC Cancer Agency's Victoria staff, Island Health, Dr. Cavers and Dr. Iverson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camosun College Foundation, Mary Nemeth Memorial Bursary : https://webservices.camosun.ca/foundation/memorial-gifts/
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020