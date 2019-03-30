Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Patricia Aumonier. View Sign

Pat passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep March 25, 2019. She was born March 31, 1935 in Calgary Alberta to Jean and Sandy Stuart. At the young age of 18, Pat married the love of her life Ron. This began a life of adventure with Ron's Airforce career taking them from Alberta to Nova Scotia, Ontario, Manitoba and B.C. Moving house to house, finding new schools, Dr.'s, Dentist's, registering in activities, Pat became the Queen of Organization. This was apparent if you ever opened a cupboard, closet, or drawer in Pat's home. When her children were of high school age, Pat surprised her family when announcing she had found a job and was returning to work - outside the home. She felt it was her responsibility to contribute financially in helping Ron raise their children. Thus began her long career in banking.



Pat received her greatest joy when visited by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very proud of them all, and had no shame in bragging about them to whoever would lend an ear. She was a devoted member of her church and loved her church family.



Pat was predeceased by her husband Ron in 2010. She is lovingly remembered and forever missed by her daughters Sandy (son Ian), Laurie (Chris and Patrick), sons Peter (Linda, Stuart and Elizabeth), Greg (Alan, Stacey, Maria, Sherilyn) and their mother Brenda. Also her brothers Chuck (Faith) and Don (Barb). The family would like to thank Nurse Practitioner Cheryl, Beacon Services, the staff and friends at The Peninsula where mom last happily resided. Service to be held Friday, April 5, 1:00pm, Saanich Presbyterian Church, 9296 Saanich Rd



We love you mom.

