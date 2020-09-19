Suzanne Johnston, born Mary Suzanne Tyler, died September 15, 2020, in the palliative care unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital. She was born in Vancouver on March 20, 1943.



Predeceased by her parents Douglas and Joan Tyler, Suzanne is survived by her husband Bob, brother Peter (Berna) Tyler, sister Wendy (Steven) Kramer, step-children Michael (Caroline) and Anna Johnston, grandchildren Taylor, Haley and, Breanna, nephews and nieces Matthew Kramer, Meredith Salopek, Devon Tyler and Gradin Tyler (Karen).



Suzanne's father was in the Air Force, so she grew up in many places in Canada and Europe. She became Suzanne Hansen by marriage, kept that name when her marriage ended and she moved to Victoria in the early 1970's. Here, she had careers as a news reporter for CFAX Radio, a realtor with Highton & Associates and then ReMax Ports West, and an alderman on Victoria City Council.



In 1993 she married Bob, traded her power suits for coveralls, and started an entirely new career in Mill Bay as a commercial day lily grower and plantswoman, with the enthusiastic assistance of her several dogs. She drove pickup trucks, motorcycles and tractors for many happy years before curbing her ambitions and reducing her horizons to her gardens in Fairfield, then Central Saanich.



In the current circumstances, there will be no service. Her many family and friends are invited to consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society, the Arthritis Society, or a charity of their choice.



