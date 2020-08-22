1/1
Mary Sadie SCRUTON
Mary was a remarkable mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She lived her 95 years with integrity, compassion and love. She married her sweetheart James W. Scruton in 1946 and had 3 children, Brian, Beverley and Peter. Mary was an accomplished and talented seamstress, it seemed nothing was too difficult to attempt. Her garden was her pride and joy and lilies were her specialty. Family and friendships were Mary's greatest joys. She loved a good party, a good hockey game and a good card game. Mary was a force to be reckoned with, she was her family's moral compass and "don't give up" was her motto. Due to COVID-19 there will be no public memorial service. Please raise a glass to Mary and enjoy the memories.

Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
