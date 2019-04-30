Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Spoad. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

SPOAD, Mary It is with great sadness we announce our dear mother Mary passed peacefully and surrounded by love on April 24th, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband Jack (2003), twin sister Cath (2012), parents Cyril and Elsie, and dearly loved niece and nephew Mary and Doug. A much beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she is survived by daughters Susan (Don), Cathy (Kevin), and Elizabeth (Doug), grandchildren Wes (Meaghan), Katie (Mike), Chelsea, Alexis (Mathew), Curtis, Steven and great-grandchildren Samuel and Nadine. We take comfort in knowing she is at peace and free from pain and discomfort, reunited with those who passed before and with her Lord. She is missed dearly and will be remembered often. We will cherish those wonderful memories and the guidance she gave us, helping us to become the people we are today. Mary was born March 29th, 1927 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. At the age of 8 the family moved to Vancouver, BC so her father could continue his career in banking. She soon fell in love with the West Coast, enjoying many a summer day on local beaches that were within walking distance. After attending elementary and high school in Point Grey she attended UBC for two years and then worked for the Bank of Montreal before marrying Jack in 1950. Soon after the birth of their first daughter they moved to Calgary so Jack could work in the growing oil industry but vowed one day they would move back to the West Coast. She later completed a Bed. at the University of Calgary and did substitute teaching in the Sooke School District for a short time. Mary had many interests that brought her joy and fulfilled her life; first and foremost after family, was music. She took piano lessons as a child and continued to play and teach her whole life. She said that one of her greatest joys was playing the piano with other musicians in a musical group in Calgary called Music Matinee. She would often accompany other artists who were playing either the violin or flute and somtimes accompanied a vocalist. She also performed solos. After moving to Victoria she continued to play and loved playing duets with her dear friend Marilyn and often played hymns on Sunday at The Priory in Langford. As soon after Jack's retirement as they could, they packed up and moved to Victoria to once again enjoy all the West Coast has to offer. She took up golfing and joined the Juan de Fuca Senior Center which become a second home. Many fun-filled hours were spent there, she loved to draw and paint and took advantage of the lessons offered there. She loved the many outings and social gatherings and of course Bridge! She not only often played twice-weekly she taught lessons there for 17 years and loved it. As well, she loved playing games with her grandchildren and they have such fond memories of those times. Her second love after the coast was a cabin on Shuswap Lake that she and Jack enjoyed for many years. She always wanted a home on the water and this was it she said. She lovingly spent hours transforming a very rocky water's edge to a beach filled with sand. "This is for my grandchildren" she would say as she hurled countless rocks aside, even though at that point there were none. In the years to come grandchildren arrived and there were many joyful family times spent on that beach, thanks to her and the wheelbarrows full of sand that Dad hauled from the back of the property. She was an active member of the United Church both in Calgary and Victoria, teaching Sunday school, belonging to the UCW and taking Bible study classes which she always found very interesting, educational and enjoyable. She lived her faith, never did we hear an unkind word from her about any one. Many have commented to me over the years about her kindness and smile, she touched others with her positive outlook, kindness, and sense of humor, mixed with a little dash of mischief. "There will always be a heartache and often a silent tear, and always precious memories of the days when you were here. I hold you close within my heart and there you will remain, to walk with me throughout my life until we meet again." Many thanks to the caring and dedicated staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital Extended Care Unit 1. A memorial service will be held Monday, May 6th, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Gordon United Church in Langford. Reception to follow in the hall. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to the Arthritis Society or your favorite charity.







