Matija (Mike) Geric passed away on August 3, 2020 at his home in Victoria BC. Born in Gornja Bistrica, Slovenia. Mike was a straight shooter, hard worker and a legend in the community of Victoria. His strong demeanour was his tool belt that covered his heart of gold. Victoria has lost a builder who leaves his legacy in Mike Geric Construction. The family will miss his wisdom, guidance and support. We all knew he lived for his family and we will go on because of his examples. We promise to work hard and love large as he did. Dad was the foundation of our family and our love for him will be everlasting. Mike is survived by his wife, Theresa, of 62 years, two children Rozy (and her husband Barry Myron) and Edward, six grandchildren, Lindsay, Wesley, Adam, Coralie, Katherine and Ben. A private family viewing and burial was held on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Service of remembrance will be held in the future providing the resumption of social gatherings. We all love you Dad.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store