Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthaeus Adlkirchner. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Joseph the Worker Parish 753 Burnside Road West View Map Interment Following Services Hatley Memorial Gardens Obituary

ADLKIRCHNER, Matthaeus January 28, 1926 - December 12, 2019 We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Matt, who over the course of his life was a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. Matt was predeceased by his beloved wife Betty in 1990 and brothers Johann and Konrad, sisters-in-law Elizabeth and Margarete and many of his friends. He is survived by his brother Georg, nephews Fred, Arnold (Linda) and Tony (Elizabeth), niece Loretta, great-niece Nicole, great-nephew John and relatives in Germany. Matt immigrated to Canada in 1955 to join his brothers Johann and Georg. His wife Betty arrived a short time later. Matt and Betty had a wonderful life together, travelling, fishing, boating, volunteering and being active members of the Victoria Edelweiss Club. Matt worked as a millwright and was skillful at repairs and renovations. He was the first person we knew to have a computer and continued to use it until shortly before his passing. Matt was a very kind and helpful person and will be truly missed. The family would like to thank Katharina, Dr. Rosenberg and the Island Health community nurses who helped Matt to live independently until his 93rd year and for the past two months, the kind and compassionate care team at Amica on the Gorge. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 753 Burnside Road West, on Friday, December 20 at 11:00 am with interment to follow at Hatley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation would be appreciated.







ADLKIRCHNER, Matthaeus January 28, 1926 - December 12, 2019 We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Matt, who over the course of his life was a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. Matt was predeceased by his beloved wife Betty in 1990 and brothers Johann and Konrad, sisters-in-law Elizabeth and Margarete and many of his friends. He is survived by his brother Georg, nephews Fred, Arnold (Linda) and Tony (Elizabeth), niece Loretta, great-niece Nicole, great-nephew John and relatives in Germany. Matt immigrated to Canada in 1955 to join his brothers Johann and Georg. His wife Betty arrived a short time later. Matt and Betty had a wonderful life together, travelling, fishing, boating, volunteering and being active members of the Victoria Edelweiss Club. Matt worked as a millwright and was skillful at repairs and renovations. He was the first person we knew to have a computer and continued to use it until shortly before his passing. Matt was a very kind and helpful person and will be truly missed. The family would like to thank Katharina, Dr. Rosenberg and the Island Health community nurses who helped Matt to live independently until his 93rd year and for the past two months, the kind and compassionate care team at Amica on the Gorge. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 753 Burnside Road West, on Friday, December 20 at 11:00 am with interment to follow at Hatley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation would be appreciated. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close