CARTER, Matthew Brian November 30, 1961 - September 10, 2020 After a long battle with cancer, Matt passed peacefully at VGH, surrounded by family. He is predeceased by his parents, Alf and Pat. He leaves his wife Louise; siblings Ellen (Ritchie), Doug (Gillian), Brad (Cheryl), Brett (Marilyn); stepsons Jeremy (Olivia), and Andrew; grandchildren Ethan, Kaewyn, and Arlo; as well as many nephews, nieces, and friends. Matt loved the outdoors, and was particularly fond of fishing, camping, and hunting. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leukemia Centre in Vancouver.







