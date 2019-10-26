Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew James (Jake) BROWN. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

BROWN, Matthew James (Jake) September 23, 1931 - October 17, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the loss of Jake due to sudden heart failure. He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years Diane, daughters Kathy (Brent), and Doreen (Phil), grandchildren Kyle (Heather), Cheryl (Cory), Colleen (Justin), Leanne Brain, and 6 great-grandchildren. Jake was born in Unity, Saskatchewan and moved to Victoria at the age of 10. Jake had a Iove for woodworking and was a very talented Joiner working for Moore Whittington for many years. He and Diane became the owner/operators of a local fish and chip shop before founding Sluggett and Brown Joinery, and finally Browns Joinery and Mill Ltd. Jake enjoyed playing many sports from hockey, golf, curling, and the latest Pickle Ball. He loved spending time in Parksville at their summer retreat Surfside RV Resort where he made many friends - and was very active in the community. Jake will be deeply missed by all his friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held November 1 at 2pm, at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Dr. Flowers gratefully declined; donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Society.





