Guest Book View Sign Service Information H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre 5285 Polkey Road Duncan , BC V9L 6W3 (250)-701-0001 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre 5285 Polkey Road Duncan , BC V9L 6W3 View Map Obituary

LEEMING, CP01 Matthew Rowen Matthew Rowen Leeming (Matt) "passed the bar" quietly in his sleep in the morning of November 16, 2019 in Duncan, BC. He was the only son of Matthew and Hilda Leeming, born in Burnley, Lancashire, England January 3, 1935. Matt came to Canada in 1956, first to Elliot Lake and then Vancouver. He enlisted in the Canadian Navy at HMCS Discovery. He served in both General and Submarine services. He loved being a submariner. One of his last postings was as CP01, Coxswain of the Restigouche. He said he loved every minute of being in the Navy. He served over 34 years. He often said coming to Canada was the best move he ever made. He embraced life to the fullest. He was a marathon runner. He golfed, hunted, fished, and boated. He loved being on the water and outdoors. He also introduced Edie to the West End Theatres in London. Yes, he did love Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserable. Matt married Edith (Edie) Williams in 1959 and had four children who were his pride and joy. As a family they moved all over the world. He provided them with an exciting life. He taught them to be observant and respectful of all races, religions and cultures. He was predeceased by his parents, stepfather, stepbrother and all of his beloved aunts and uncles. Matt leaves to mourn his wife, Edie, sons Richard and David, daughters Sandra (Stephen)and Jacqueline (Dave). Also, his treasured grandchildren, Melissa (Phil), Paul, Keri, Jack, Derek and Rachel, and his great- grandchildren, Mackenzie, Khloe, Kaylee and Odin. A huge thank you to all the doctors in the cancer clinic and VIHA staff who assisted in his final days at home. Also, Veteran Affairs for their support. A Celebration of Life on November 22, 2019 at 1:00pm at H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre. No flowers please. A donation to Cowichan District Hospital, the Cancer Clinic or charity of your choice. Online Condolences may be made at:







