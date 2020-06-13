BOURDON, Maura Kathleen Maura Kathleen Bourdon (nee Hall) passed peacefully on June 7, 2020, at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, AB. Maura was born on June 24, 1954, in Victoria, BC, to Gordon Frederick Hall and Kathleen Agnes Hall. She received her diploma from Mount Douglas High School in 1972. Maura graduated from York University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree (Honours) in Dance and Psychology in 1977. She married Gary Bourdon on August 20, 1976. The Bourdons moved to Winnipeg, MB, where Maura worked as a performer and choreographer. They moved to Medicine Hat, AB in 2000, where Maura contributed to the opening of the Medicine Hat School of Performing Arts with her daughter Genevieve in 2008. Maura was a very talented Artist; a gifted dancer, actress, choreographer, singer and lyricist. She sang for the Winnipeg Philharmonic and St. Boniface Diocesan choirs, choreographed for the Winnipeg Gilbert & Sullivan Society, and taught at Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet. Maura is survived by her husband, Gary; her children, Amanda (Casey), Genevieve (Marcus & grandson Khyran), Jacqueline (Mike & grandchildren Austin & Amelia), Harrison (Leah) and Sabrina (Nathan); her sisters, Therese (Stewart), Kathy (Don), Andrea, and Genny (Gord); her brother Anthony (Julie). She is predeceased by her father, Gordon, her mother, Kathleen and brothers Christopher & Gregory. Cremation took place on June 9, 2020. Funeral and celebration of life will be scheduled and announced once pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (www.heartandstroke.ca) To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cochranecountryfuneralhome.com. Ph: 403-932-1039.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.