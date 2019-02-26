Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen Butt. View Sign

Passed away at the age of 96, predeceased by her beloved husband Ray. Maureen was a war bride, coming to Victoria from England in 1942 when her new husband was invalided home. As well as being a loving mother and wife, Maureen was a dedicated member of ITC, a proponent of public speaking, a founding member of the MOA Society, and a teacher of parliamentary law. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Penny Woodworth, Sherry Reynolds and her husband Bruce, and her five grandchildren. We all appreciate the care and love shown Maureen in her last years at The Priory in Langford.



At Maureen's request, no service will be held but donations in lieu of flowers to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

