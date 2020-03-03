Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen E. Brown. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we advise that Maureen (Mary) Elizabeth Brown passed away very peacefully on February 26, 2020.



Born in the village of Brookfield, Scotland October 15, 1924, she was predeceased by her loving husband Gordon in 1999. She is survived by Catriona (Alan), Stewart (Rosemary), her grandchildren Julia, Malcolm (Amber), Alistair (Jen), Laura (Will), Ian (Melissa), Sarah, Claire and by her thirteen Great Grandchildren.



Mum had a wonderful all-encompassing life, spending the Second World War with aunts in Jamaica, where she developed a lifelong love of singing, tennis and swimming in aqua blue waters.



She and Gordon brought up their family outside of Glasgow, where Mum enjoyed singing in opera, tennis and family vacations in the south of France and Greece. In 1979 they moved, to Victoria to join their growing family, settling in Cordova Bay, where they developed many close friendships and enjoyed travelling to new horizons.



Many thanks to Dr Philip Kelly for his wonderful care over the years and to the caring staff in the Saanich Peninsula Hospital.



A Celebration of Life will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive on Friday March 6 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation.

