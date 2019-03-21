Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen Florence Leighton. View Sign

LEIGHTON, Maureen Florence (Butler) July 5, 1942 to March 15, 2019 Maureen was born in Marino, Northern Ireland. The Butler family immigrated to Canada in 1956 and then settled in Nanaimo, British Columbia. In 1961 Maureen married Harold (Hal) Leighton and started a family shortly thereafter. They spent a number of years on Salt Spring Island raising their children, returning to the City of Nanaimo in 1979. Maureen is predeceased by her brother Teddy Butler and husband Hal Leighton. Maureen will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Deirdre (Rod), son Richard (Debbie), grandchildren, Kailagh (Juddson), Emilie (Ryan) and Ronan, and siblings, Patricia (Keith), Carol (Doug), Cavan (Joyce) and Sheelagh (Fred), and her extended family in Canada, the US, and Ireland. Maureen had a passion for helping others in the community. Whether she was knitting sweaters for her grandchildren and family, working in her beautiful garden, making dresses for charity or her many hours of volunteer work at the Nanaimo Loaves and Fishes Food Bank, Maureen's commitment to her adopted land will not be forgotten. A personal thank you to all those who supported Maureen during her illness. The family is so very grateful and you will be forever honoured. A Celebration of Life open house will be held in Nanaimo on June 8, 2019, 2 PM to 6 PM at the family home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nanaimo Loaves and Fishes Food Bank would be gratefully accepted. Rest In Peace Mum. You will be in our hearts and thoughts forever. Condolences at







1720 Bowen Road

Nanaimo , BC V9S1G9

(250) 754-8333

