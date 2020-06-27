Maureen Moore

MOORE, Maureen July 1923 - June 2020 Arriving in Canada in 1944, this war-bride followed her new husband to a very different and, to her, strange, land. She and Al met while serving in the armed forces in the south of England. Al remained in the RCAF and they, with their daughter, travelled extensively for the next 25 years. Settling in Victoria, Maureen worked as a legal secretary for numerous lawyers in town, retiring in her late 60's. Maureen was predeceased by her husband Al and 2 siblings, Frankie (NZ) and Harry (Ont). She is survived by daughter, Carol-Anne Moore, grandsons Tony, Damian and Courtney, their families and sister Bud in Australia and many far-flung relatives. There will be no formal celebration of her life, but the family would hope each of you would honour her in your own fashion. Under the circumstances, the option is to care for those we love, share stories of Maureen (the family would love to hear them) and savour life.







