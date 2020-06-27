Maureen Moore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, Maureen July 1923 - June 2020 Arriving in Canada in 1944, this war-bride followed her new husband to a very different and, to her, strange, land. She and Al met while serving in the armed forces in the south of England. Al remained in the RCAF and they, with their daughter, travelled extensively for the next 25 years. Settling in Victoria, Maureen worked as a legal secretary for numerous lawyers in town, retiring in her late 60's. Maureen was predeceased by her husband Al and 2 siblings, Frankie (NZ) and Harry (Ont). She is survived by daughter, Carol-Anne Moore, grandsons Tony, Damian and Courtney, their families and sister Bud in Australia and many far-flung relatives. There will be no formal celebration of her life, but the family would hope each of you would honour her in your own fashion. Under the circumstances, the option is to care for those we love, share stories of Maureen (the family would love to hear them) and savour life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved