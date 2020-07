Maureen passed away peacefully at Victoria hospice on June 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Edward. Maureen will be dearly missed by her daughter Candace, her son-in-law Carlos, and by her granddaughters Isabella, Alicia, Liliana, and Brianna.



Many thanks to the staff at Victoria Hospice for her final care. To honour Maureen's wishes there will be no service.



"I did it my way"



