WAKEFIELD, Maureen Thelma Maureen, age 94 of Victoria B.C., passed away very peacefully, surrounded by her family on April 17, 2019. Preceded by her loving husband Roy and her son Mark, she leaves behind son Glenn (Mary Louise), granddaughters Claire and Nicola, daughter Mary and grandson Alexander. Maureen was born on January 29, 1925 in Portsmouth England to James Patrick Spelman and Florence Spelman. She was one of the six "Spelman girls". Maureen and her husband Roy Wakefield were married in England in 1945, and very soon afterward came to Canada, where they spent 52 wonderful years together, full of many exciting adventures and outstanding accomplishments. Maureen was an amazing mother to her children and a truly supportive grandmother to her grandchildren. Many parties were had at the Wakefield home, where new and close friends shared very good times. Dancing, entertaining, boating and playing tennis were among the things she loved to do, when she wasn't jamming, canning, cooking, baking or gardening. Mom always held the door open and made time for people of all ages. She had a way that made them feel loved and like family - if not with her words of common sense, motivation, and wisdom, then with her amazingly prepared and abundant food around the "round table", or just a hot cup of tea. She was the wind beneath many people's wings. She will be missed and remembered by many. Like a Lighthouse A mother is a true friend, Whatever life may bring, Providing a tower of strength to us. Through times of thick and thin. Like a rock she's there to lean upon, And whenever skies seem dark Her warmth and love prove without a doubt A lighthouse to the heart. G. Walsh Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.





