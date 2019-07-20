Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen Vanderbyl. View Sign Obituary

VANDERBYL, Maureen (Wright, Bousfield) July 4, 1935 to July 17, 2019 Maureen was proud of being born and raised in Victoria and being an Island Girl. She moved to Parksville to be with the love of her life, Herman, in 1974. Maureen was a Life Time Member of Beta Sigma Phi. She leaves to mourn her beloved husband Herman, her daughters of whom she was very proud, Lori Bousfield and Kathy Brulotte, two step-sons, of whom she was also proud, Mark (Cindy) and Raymund (Sharon) Vanderbyl, 5 beloved grandchildren, Evan Dennis, Ryan Brulotte, Lindsay Brulotte, Julia Bousfield and Luke Vanderbyl and 2 great-grandchildren, Socha and Jasper. She also leaves her half brother, William (Louise) Wright. She will be sadly missed by other relatives and friends in Parksville and Victoria. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. No flowers by request. Donations if desired, to the Marion Baker Fish Hatchery c./o Parksville Fish and Game Organization, PO Box 988, Parksville, BC V9P 2H1. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 20 to July 21, 2019

