TURNER, Maurice Aikins (Migs) January 14, 1925 (Winnipeg) - September 5, 2019 (Victoria) Migs was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and is survived by his wonderful wife Diana (nee Jenkins, married 1948) who supported and took care of him for 71 years, including raising their family when he was at sea or overseas attending United Nations and NATO conferences; their children; Michael (Alison Swick) in Oak Bay; Wendy (Ben) Rotteveel in Kingston, and Barbara (Mark) Norton in Brockville; grandchildren, Evelyn (E.V.) & the late Bryan (Kate Rodrigues) Turner; Michelle (Scott) Arnold, Sandy Fanning & Heather (Nick) Leverty; Joseph (Lori) Norton & Diana (Bruce) Lefebvre; great-grandchildren: Ryleigh & Logan Arnold; Benjamin, Emma & Cassidy Fanning; Addison Leverty; Emerson & Everley Norton; and Maurice & Marion Lefebvre. Migs was predeceased by his parents, Aileen Sophie Wiglesworth and Maurice William Turner, both born in England, and by his brother Brigadier General Ret'd. William Wiglesworth (Hope) Turner in 2017. Migs attended St. Michael's Boy's School in Oak Bay 1935-40 and University of Toronto Boy's Schools 1940-43. He served as a Gunner/Lance Bombardier in the 7th Toronto Field Regiment (Reserve) RCA 1940-43 and was a Midshipman in Sea Cadet Corps Temeraire 1942-43. In May 1943 he joined the RCNVR in







TURNER, Maurice Aikins (Migs) January 14, 1925 (Winnipeg) - September 5, 2019 (Victoria) Migs was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and is survived by his wonderful wife Diana (nee Jenkins, married 1948) who supported and took care of him for 71 years, including raising their family when he was at sea or overseas attending United Nations and NATO conferences; their children; Michael (Alison Swick) in Oak Bay; Wendy (Ben) Rotteveel in Kingston, and Barbara (Mark) Norton in Brockville; grandchildren, Evelyn (E.V.) & the late Bryan (Kate Rodrigues) Turner; Michelle (Scott) Arnold, Sandy Fanning & Heather (Nick) Leverty; Joseph (Lori) Norton & Diana (Bruce) Lefebvre; great-grandchildren: Ryleigh & Logan Arnold; Benjamin, Emma & Cassidy Fanning; Addison Leverty; Emerson & Everley Norton; and Maurice & Marion Lefebvre. Migs was predeceased by his parents, Aileen Sophie Wiglesworth and Maurice William Turner, both born in England, and by his brother Brigadier General Ret'd. William Wiglesworth (Hope) Turner in 2017. Migs attended St. Michael's Boy's School in Oak Bay 1935-40 and University of Toronto Boy's Schools 1940-43. He served as a Gunner/Lance Bombardier in the 7th Toronto Field Regiment (Reserve) RCA 1940-43 and was a Midshipman in Sea Cadet Corps Temeraire 1942-43. In May 1943 he joined the RCNVR in WWII as an Ordinary Seaman. Commissioned Sub-Lieutenant in 1944, he served on the midocean convoy escort in the corvette HMCS Guelph 1944-45 during the Battle of the Atlantic. (At night in March 1945 in heavy seas off Iceland, Migs jumped overboard to rescue Guelph's After Lookout Able Seaman Robert Stewart RCNVR.) After the war Migs transferred to the RCN, specializing in communications and electronics; served at sea "on exchange" with the USN; commanded HMC Ships New Liskeard (Algerine class Naval Research ship developing Variable Depth Sonar) 1954-56 in the Atlantic, and Saskatchewan (destroyer) 1964-66 in the Pacific & Far East; served with NATO & as a Director of Communications at Naval Headquarters in Ottawa, participating as head of DND delegations to NATO, UN and other international conferences. Migs joined and served in the Canadian Coast Guard in Ottawa 1974-77 and then relocated to Vancouver 1977-88, where he was Superintendent Vessel Traffic Services (Pacific) and then Regional Manager Fleet Systems (Pacific and Western Arctic). In his active retirement Migs was president & past president of the Naval Officers Association on Vancouver Island, founding president of the Retired Coast Guard Officers Association, founder of the Aloha 34 (sailboat) Owners' International Network; past director of the Victoria Branch Alzheimer Society, the Royal United Services Institute and the Canadian Institute of International Affairs; and member of the Victoria CCG Local Marine Advisory Council, Royal Victoria Yacht Club, Victoria Golf Club, Kiwanis, Victoria PROBUS, Oak Bay PROBUS & St. Mary's (Oak Bay) Parish Council. Sailing in their Aloha 34 sailboat Sea Vixen provided considerable enjoyment to Diana & Migs, initially out of Vancouver and later Cadboro Bay, Victoria. When Diana "retired" from sailing to concentrate more on her knitting and other volunteer activities, Migs continued with the crew he had drafted for year-round Saturday sailings, weather permitting. He delighted in sharing photos of his Christmas sails with his eastern Canadian friends. Our thanks to: staff at Oak Bay Recreation Centre where Migs enjoyed swimming with friends 1989-2014; family, friends, Dr. David Brook & Carlton House staff who made life easier and pleasurable for Diana & Migs in recent years; and the remarkably caring staff of 8S Royal Jubilee Hospital who cared for and comforted Migs during his final days. At Migs' request there will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army or Red Cross are most appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019

