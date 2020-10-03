DESFORGES, Maurice (1939 - 2020) In Nanaimo, BC, on September 23rd, 2020, at the age of 81, passed away Maurice Desforges, husband of Denise Vaillancourt, living in Victoria, BC, both previously from St-Pie de Bagot, QC. He had been preceded by his parents : Arthur Desforges and Irène Dunn. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children: Yvan Blanchard (Suzanne Leith), Marise Blanchard (David Mazur) and Philippe Blanchard (Cresly Sandalo), and his grandsons: Charles, Jonathan, Mathieu, Kevin, Eric and Jérémie. He also leaves to mourn his sisters Marie-Thérèse, Louise and Francine, as well as several nephews, nieces and friends. He had been predeceased by his sister Solange and brother Marcel. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Palliative Care Unit (PCU) at the Nanaimo Hospital, BC, as well as a very special thank you to Melissa from the PCU for supporting Maurice during the last moments of his life. Considering the circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, Maurice will be buried at a later date at the First Memorial cemetery in Victoria, BC.