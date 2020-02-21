Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice Theodore Dubuc. View Sign Obituary

DUBUC, Maurice Theodore December 1, 1936 - February 12, 2020 Born in Bonnyville, Alberta to Joseph and Blanche Dubuc. In High School when most boys were building coffee tables, Dad and his friend built a 25' cabin cruiser and launched it. As with most young men of that time adventure was in his heart so he joined the Navy and sailed the world on the HMCS Ontario rising to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. After the Navy, he got married, started to raise a family, and took a job at the Dock yards where he worked until 1974. Dad was always involved with sports where his two sons excelled. He coached hockey and curled with his sons and was president of the Esquimalt Vic West Little League. In 1974 the team and Dad made it all the way to the Little League World Series and to the White House where they had their picture taken with President Ford, this picture hung in the Esquimalt Rec Centre for years. Also in 1974 Dad started his construction company and built many fine homes. One particular job brought him great joy; he built a cabin for a friend on the shores of Tucha Lake. This remote lake was 200 air miles north of the nearest town. Dad never retired, at the age of 65 he partnered with his oldest son Errol and continued to renovate and build beautiful decks and fences. Shortly before turning 80 Dad was diagnosed with terminal condition called MDS. He courageously fought this illness to the end; he eventually succumbed and peacefully passed surrounded by family. A huge heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at the San Pen Hospital. Dad is survived by his older brother Lou (Ruth), children Sandra, Mike and Errol (Loida), and two granddaughters Rhiannon and Jewel. Love you Dad!





